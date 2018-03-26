FOOD & DRINK

Lobster and Waffles: Red Lobster debuts unusual dish

Red Lobster unveiled a new dish featuring an unconventional pairing for its Lobsterfest event. (RedLobster/Twitter)

You might have paired chicken and waffles together before, but Red Lobster's latest creation gives the breakfast classic a new partner.

The chain debuted a new special in honor of its Lobsterfest event.

The lobster comes on a cheddar bay waffle, a play on the restaurant's cheddar bay biscuit. Based on its tweet, the dish comes steaming hot and drizzled with syrup.

The creation got mixed reaction on social media.


The dish is now available, but the restaurant says it will only be sold for a limited time.
