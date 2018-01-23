FOOD & DRINK

Local shop won't sell Boston cream donuts ahead of Super Bowl LII

Local shop won't sell Boston cream donuts ahead of Super Bowl

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
As we countdown to Super Bowl LII, a local donut shop is taking the big game very seriously.

If you are in the mood for some Boston cream donuts, you won't find them at Dottie's Donuts in Southwest Philadelphia.

The shop said on their Facebook page: "Until the Eagles win the Super Bowl, we won't be serving our Boston cream donuts or any other New England themed donuts."



Until the Super Bowl is over, Dottie's Donuts has replaced the iconic flavor with what they call their Cream Boston Donut featuring a vanilla glaze, chopped pistachios, and matcha cream filling.

The shop is also adding to their menu the Greased Pole Donut, which is chocolate with a vanilla and matcha icing.

Related Topics:
foodphilly newsdonutsfoodPhiladelphia EaglesNew England PatriotsnflAction News Sportssuper bowl 52Southwest Philadelphia
