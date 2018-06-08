FOOD & DRINK

Looking for a new bar? Wander in to Whitman's new spot: The Wander Inn

Photo: The Wander Inn/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Whitman, called The Wander Inn, is located at 2500 S. Third St.

Its name is a homage to the famous jazz club in Point Breeze that closed after 70 years in 2003.

The neighborhood gastropub features homemade comfort food, draught beer, wine and cocktails. Check out the classic cheesesteak: shaved beef, charred onions and spicy mayo on a long roll.

The Wander Inn only has one review thus far from Kathy T.

She wrote, "Great neighborhood bar with good beer for good prices. Half-off happy hour is an amazing deal. The bartender was very friendly! The bar is surprisingly spacious and they have a pool table upstairs and outdoor seating."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Wander Inn is open from 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
More News