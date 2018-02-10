FOOD & DRINK

Lucky Charms to retire hourglass-shaped marshmallows

EMBED </>More Videos

The hourglass marbit will soon be officially retired from the popular cereal. (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
The sands of time are sinking for Lucky Charms' hourglass marshmallow, which will soon be officially retired from the popular cereal.

Lucky Charms announced the shape's retirement on its official social media accounts but did not say when it would be removed from the lineup. It's also not clear if another shape will replace it.


The hourglass began appearing in cereal bowls around the country in 2008. Each of the marshmallows - which are actually called marbits - represents a special power that, in theory, should help Lucky the Leprechaun escape the kids who are after his box of Lucky Charms. The kids, of course, almost always end up getting their fix after Lucky's plans go awry.

Among its companions, the hourglass was arguably the most enigmatic. Compared to the rainbow or the shooting star, the hourglass' odd shape was one of the harder ones to identify without knowing what it was.

Other retired marbits include green trees, blue diamonds, LGBT pride rainbows, whales, Olympic torches, Rudolph the red-nosed reindeer, candy canes and crystal balls.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodcerealbuzzworthywhat's trendingu.s. & worldfun stuff
FOOD & DRINK
Explore 3 New Businesses In Manayunk/Roxborough
FYI Philly: If you love donuts or fried chicken ...
Report: Tequila industry facing a shortage
Happy National Bagel Day!
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Officials: Correctional officer shoots just-released inmate after attack
Man shot in the face in West Philadelphia dies
AccuWeather: Heavy Rain Tonight
The city breaks down the numbers of the Eagles Parade
Some fans are getting permanent tattoos of Super Bowl LII
NJ father charged in 4-month-old son's death
Man arrested for attempted arson of NJ police station
Car crash brings down utility pole in Upper Moreland Township
Show More
Police search for men accused of stabbing stepfather in Bucks County
Suspects sought after stealing Super Bowl tickets from parked car
Eagles Nigel Bradham takes kids on shopping spree in King of Prussia
National Guard helping after chemicals found in Delaware town's well
Some 'hiccups,' but Philly says Eagles parade a success
More News
Top Video
Highlights from Super Bowl LII and the Eagles' parade
Jason Kelce, Beau Allen sign autographs in Havertown
NJ father charged in 4-month-old son's death
Man arrested for attempted arson of NJ police station
More Video