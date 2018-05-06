Man eats his 30,000th Big Mac

Another day, another burger, and one major McMilestone for one man.Don Gorske, 64, recently downed his 30,000th Big Mac from McDonald's.He's eaten at least one almost every day, since May 17, 1972.The Wisconsin man has a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records.In case you're wondering, he says his cholesterol and blood pressure are normal - and he weighs five pounds less than he did 5,000 Big Macs ago.------