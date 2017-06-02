FOOD & DRINK

Doughnut Deals: Free donuts on National Doughnut Day

EMBED </>More Videos

National Doughnut Day is June 2 and several doughnut retailers are celebrating by dishing out freebies. (KTRK)

HOUSTON --
National Doughnut Day is June 2 and several doughnut retailers are celebrating by dishing out freebies.

Duck Donuts
The donut chain is offering multiple sweepstakes and giveaways, including free donuts with purchase on Friday.

Dunkin Donuts: At participating Dunkin' Donuts, get a free classic doughnut of your choice with the purchase of any beverage all day Friday while supplies last. Go here to find a Dunkin' Donuts near you.
Entenmann's
The baked goods company is hosting a sweepstakes to win free donuts for a year.

Krispy Kreme: You can pick up one free doughnut of your choice with no purchase necessary at participating locations.

Pena's Donut Heaven & Grill: Customers can receive one free glazed donut at their location in Pearland.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Participating Shipley Do-nuts locations will give customers a free glazed donut with any purchase from 5 a.m. to noon. A portion of sales from Houston area locations will go to the Salvation Army. Go here to find a Shipley location near you.

Weights and Measures: The deal is: Buy one cake donut, get one cake donut free while supplies last. Weights and Measures recommends customers arrive as soon as the bake shop opens at 7 a.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfree fooddessertsdunkin' donutskrispy kremeHouston
Load Comments
FOOD & DRINK
Visions 2017: Camden's Elder Garden unites Vietnamese community
Today's Produce Tip: Avocados
Enjoy Frankie's cheesesteaks at the Jersey Shore - FYI Philly
Little Pete's closing for good in Center City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Ex-Penn State officials face sentencing in Sandusky case
Delaware school worker charged with sex crime
Philly councilman describes moment he was stabbed
AccuWeather: Staying Warm
Penn State hazing death tops agenda at public meeting
Unflappable Ananya Vinay wins National Spelling Bee
Man dies after being shot 10 times in Strawberry Mansion
Show More
36 die from smoke in Philippine casino after gunman set fire
Trump says US will withdraw from Paris climate accord
Business owner comes face-to-face with bear in Bucks Co.
Curry, Durant power Warriors past Cavs in Game 1, 113-91
Sears says that some Kmart stores targets of security breach
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Penn State hazing death tops agenda at public meeting
Ex-Penn State officials face sentencing in Sandusky case
Philly councilman describes moment he was stabbed
More Video