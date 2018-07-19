FOOD & DRINK

Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats

Photo: Jon O./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score coffee, cake doughnuts and more has debuted in Ocean City. Called Nauti Donuts, the new addition is located at 2133 Asbury Ave.

The shop sells doughnuts in single, half-dozen and full-dozen portions. If you're hankering for the classics, check out the plain, glazed, cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar, vanilla and chocolate flavors. Pair your sweet treat with Nauti's coffees and teas.

Want to create your own cake doughnut? This establishment breaks it down to three steps. First, pick your coating (vanilla, chocolate, powdered sugar, maple, blueberry and more). Next, select a topping with options like Fruity Pebbles, Oreo crumbles and bacon. Finally, drizzle your creation with peanut butter, hot fudge, salted caramel or marshmallow.

The newcomer has garnered positive reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Jon O., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 8, wrote, "I tried the Mermaid's Delight (strawberry glaze with Fruity Pebbles and marshmallow drizzle) and honestly, the best doughnut I've ever had in my life. The doughnut was fresh and the toppings were so tasty it melted in my mouth."

Yelper Devon L. added, "Great doughnuts -- made fresh in front of you each time. Inside the location is very clean and spacious. There is a lot of sitting room indoors and I believe a few benches outside."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Nauti Donuts is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOcean City
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Show More
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
More News