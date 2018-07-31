Nauti Mermaid makes a splash as the newest seafood spot in Old City

Craving seafood? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Nauti Mermaid, the restaurant is located at 110 Chestnut St. in Old City.
According to its website, the restaurant's blue crabs are sourced from the Chesapeake Bay or flown in daily from the Gulf Coast during the off-season.
The menu abounds with seafood dishes, including Southern Maryland classics such as oysters, Colossal Crab Cakes, grilled rockfish and the Nauti Blue Boil with steamed crabs, oysters, shrimp and sausage. Smoked brisket, Baltimore pit beef sandwiches and fried soft-shell crab round out the main menu.
At the bar, check out bites like the smoked bluefish dip, boardwalk fries, crab and artichoke flatbread and the Mermaid burger. Thirsty? Drinks include craft beers, wine and cocktails.
The new addition has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Joe C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 25, wrote, "Crabs were a good size, full of meat and had a great spice on them. The oysters we had for happy hour were a buck a shuck and were from, I believe, Maryland. Very delicious."
Yelper Lauren S. added, "The steam pot was the thing to order here -- it was delicious. The blue crabs were a good size. I loved the spicy broth they used for the steam pot, it complemented it well."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Nauti Mermaid is open from 5-11 p.m. from Tuesday-Saturday and 5-10 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
