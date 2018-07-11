FOOD & DRINK

New American eatery and cocktail bar Talk debuts in Rittenhouse

Photo: Cara F./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new upscale cocktail bar and New American spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The new addition to Rittenhouse, called Talk, is located at 2121 Walnut St.

On its menu, look for the Black Pepper Pasta (with Parmesan, morel, fig and prosciutto), the filet mignon (with potatoes, caramelized onion and truffle), the fluke crudo (with watermelon, cucumber, borage and chili) and the beef tartare (with a quail egg, mustard and sourdough).

It also has cocktails, wines and beers. Among the cocktails, you'll see the Wolf's Bane (Diplomatico rum, Lillet Blanc, rose water, cardamom, pineapple, basil and coconut milk) and the Creeping Charlie (Retsina wine, Strega liqueur, cucumber, mixed herbs, tonic bitters and honey), among others. (See the food and drink menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the new bar and eatery has been warmly received by patrons.

Yelper Cara F., who was among the first to review it on June 30, wrote, "The space is dark and stylish. We drank an amazing rose that I'm still thinking about. Definitely have the liver eclair. It's amazing and indulgent. The crudo is bright and refreshing. ... The service was attentive without being overbearing."

And Ryan S. noted, "Great food -- get the savory eclairs, but know that everything is delicious! Excellent cocktails from people with extensive chops. Explore the liquor -- it's worth the time."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Talk is open from 4 p.m.-midnight on Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News