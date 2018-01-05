New Chicken Shop 'Hatch & Coop' Now Open In University City

There's a brand-new chicken shop in town. The new arrival to University City, called Hatch & Coop, is located at 125 South 40th St.
This newcomer from the folks behind Jake's Sandwich Board features a streamlined menu of elevated fast food, sides, and salads.
On the menu, look for items like roasted chicken thighs with peperonata and pickle mayo on a buttered, toasted King's Hawaiian bun; popcorn chicken with fries and house-made dipping sauce; fried cauliflower steaks with cole slaw; and a "Cabo Salad" with roasted chicken breast, greens, and veggies tossed in a Sriracha-ranch or lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Rounding things out is a vanilla ice cream sandwich rolled in cinnamon toast crunch cereal, and served on a buttered, sugared, and grilled King's Hawaiian bun with a warm caramel drizzle. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Hatch & Coop seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Bethann D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 7th, said: "Went to Hatch & Coop on opening day and holy moly, it was amazing.
Fried cauliflower sandwich? Great.
Fries? Great.
Ice cream sandwich? Great.
Would absolutely recommend."
Yelper Jonathan L. added: "Tasted like what you'd expect from a good ol' fried chicken sandwich. Crispy exterior with a slaw/mayo sauce to help alleviate the grease."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hatch & Coop is open daily from 11am-9pm.
