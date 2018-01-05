FOOD & DRINK

New Chicken Shop 'Hatch & Coop' Now Open In University City

There's a brand-new chicken shop in town. The new arrival to University City, called Hatch & Coop, is located at 125 South 40th St.

This newcomer from the folks behind Jake's Sandwich Board features a streamlined menu of elevated fast food, sides, and salads.

On the menu, look for items like roasted chicken thighs with peperonata and pickle mayo on a buttered, toasted King's Hawaiian bun; popcorn chicken with fries and house-made dipping sauce; fried cauliflower steaks with cole slaw; and a "Cabo Salad" with roasted chicken breast, greens, and veggies tossed in a Sriracha-ranch or lemon vinaigrette dressing.

Rounding things out is a vanilla ice cream sandwich rolled in cinnamon toast crunch cereal, and served on a buttered, sugared, and grilled King's Hawaiian bun with a warm caramel drizzle. (You can check out the full menu here.)

With a 4.5-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp so far, Hatch & Coop seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Bethann D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 7th, said: "Went to Hatch & Coop on opening day and holy moly, it was amazing.

Fried cauliflower sandwich? Great.

Fries? Great.

Ice cream sandwich? Great.

Would absolutely recommend."

Yelper Jonathan L. added: "Tasted like what you'd expect from a good ol' fried chicken sandwich. Crispy exterior with a slaw/mayo sauce to help alleviate the grease."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Hatch & Coop is open daily from 11am-9pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
2 dead after E. coli outbreak possibly linked to romaine lettuce
1 dead after romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak in United States
In the Kitchen with Alessi - Bringing Back Family Meals
Taco Bell adding $1 Nacho Fries to its menu
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Storm moves out, but brutal cold follows
Firefighters battle blaze in Gloucester City
Del. children left inside stolen vehicle found safe
Sears to close more than 100 stores, 3 locally
Commuters face bitter cold after winter storm
Residents evacuated following AC high-rise apartment fire
Photos show ATM skimming suspect in Delaware
13-year-old dies, 35 others sickened in NJ carbon monoxide poisoning
Show More
Author disputes Trump, says he 'absolutely spoke to the president'
2 dead after E. coli outbreak possibly linked to romaine lettuce
'Jeopardy' host Alex Trebek recovering from brain surgery
Man shot and wounded in North Philadelphia
Nor'easter brings heavy snow, blizzard conditions to shore
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos