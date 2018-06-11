FOOD & DRINK

New Japanese spot Nom Nom Bowl opens its doors in University City

Photo: Santos C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Hungry? A new neighborhood Japanese spot has you covered. Located at 3701 Chestnut St. in University City, the newcomer is called Nom Nom Bowl.

On its Facebookpage, the casual restaurant says it's serving up mazemen (no broth ramen), poke and salad bowls "crafted with love."

Expect menu options like roasted tofu, pork mazemen, roasted miso cod and wasabi tuna with avocado. Grab a bowl or a bao -- a steamed bun stuffed with meat or vegetables.

Nom Nom Bowl has two reviews on Yelp, which give it a five-star rating thus far.

John F., who reviewed the new spot on June 5, wrote, "An accidental stumble into the place, and it was great! We were in the neighborhood for some meetings, had about 30 minutes to grab something fast, and we're super pleased with our find!"

Yelper MinJae C. noted, "I tried the place today and the bowl came out fast and it was delicious. The spicy mazemen is actually pretty spicy, and it goes really well with the poached egg. There's a lot of outside seating and it's a very nice clean store."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Nom Nom Bowl is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News