FOOD & DRINK

New Mermaids Restaurant makes a splash in Cape May

Photo: Nauttikka G./Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving seafood? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Mermaids Restaurant, the fresh addition is located at 702 Beach Ave. in Cape May.

The establishment offers breakfast classics like pancakes, French toast and three-egg omelets served with home fries or toast. Check out the Morning sandwich, made with egg, cheese, peppers, tomato and onion, and served with a side of salsa. Lunch offerings include a lobster roll, crab cake sandwich, salads and baskets of breaded clam strips and fried shrimp.

On the dinner menu, look for broiled salmon with roasted potatoes, linguine and clams with red or white sauce, and an eggplant rollatini topped with mozzarella.

Mermaids Restaurant has received three reviews on Yelp thus far and currently has a 3.5-star rating.

Lisa W., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on July 13, wrote, "We had a Greek omelet and a western omelet. Both were fluffy with fresh ingredients and excellent presentation. Service was efficient and friendly. We had a view of the beach and ocean with the breezy porch."

Joe M. added, "Best location in Cape May with excellent food and service. Imagine dining on a sand dune overlooking the ocean. If you liked the old Henry's, you will love Mermaids."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Mermaids Restaurant is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCape May
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Show More
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
Kevin Hart gives $600,000 to scholarship fund
More News