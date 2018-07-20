New Mermaids Restaurant makes a splash in Cape May

Craving seafood? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Mermaids Restaurant, the fresh addition is located at 702 Beach Ave. in Cape May.
The establishment offers breakfast classics like pancakes, French toast and three-egg omelets served with home fries or toast. Check out the Morning sandwich, made with egg, cheese, peppers, tomato and onion, and served with a side of salsa. Lunch offerings include a lobster roll, crab cake sandwich, salads and baskets of breaded clam strips and fried shrimp.
On the dinner menu, look for broiled salmon with roasted potatoes, linguine and clams with red or white sauce, and an eggplant rollatini topped with mozzarella.
Mermaids Restaurant has received three reviews on Yelp thus far and currently has a 3.5-star rating.
Lisa W., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on July 13, wrote, "We had a Greek omelet and a western omelet. Both were fluffy with fresh ingredients and excellent presentation. Service was efficient and friendly. We had a view of the beach and ocean with the breezy porch."
Joe M. added, "Best location in Cape May with excellent food and service. Imagine dining on a sand dune overlooking the ocean. If you liked the old Henry's, you will love Mermaids."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Mermaids Restaurant is open from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
