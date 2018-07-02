FOOD & DRINK

New option for breakfast and brunch debuts: Breakfast Boutique Chestnut Hill

Photo: Oliver J./Yelp

By Hoodline
Need another place to find breakfast and brunch fare? Breakfast Boutique has you covered with its new cafe at 8630 Germantown Ave. in Chestnut Hill. This is Breakfast Boutique's third location from married restaurateurs Desiree and Robert Pollard. (The others are in North Philadelphia and West Oak Lane.)

You'll find breakfast classics like steak and eggs, eggs Benedict and French toast, plus elevated waffles like the Red Velvet (strawberry compote and sweet butter cream) and a Belgian waffle with jerk chicken on the side. Lunch starts at 11 a.m., with options that include sandwiches, salads and burgers.

With a three-star rating out of six reviews on Yelp so far, Breakfast Boutique Chestnut Hill has gotten a mixed response from its clientele.

Rachel B. wrote, "Food was wonderful and staff was attentive and lovely. Don't miss the quinoa hash -- delish! A perfectly enjoyable breakfast experience."

Yelper Sarah R. added, "Food was very good, especially buttery grits. They were overwhelmed by the big number of customers on a Sunday morning at 8 a.m.- 9:30, so there was a long line."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Breakfast Boutique Chestnut Hill is open from 7:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.
