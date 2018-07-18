FOOD & DRINK

New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino

Photo: Joe Z./Yelp

By Hoodline
There's a brand-new upscale steakhouse in town. Located at 500 Boardwalk within the Ocean Resort Casino, the fresh arrival is called American Cut.

On offer for dinner are dishes like the beef short rib with Cabernet Sauvignon reduction; the cedar plank salmon with quinoa and pickled shiitake; and the filet mignon. Sides include twice baked potatoes with cheddar and truffles and asparagus with preserved lemon and pesto.

It also has an extensive wine list, handcrafted cocktails and desserts.

The new arrival has made a decent impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Jenny S., who reviewed the steakhouse on July 10, wrote, "Beautiful restaurant with a large bar area and couches to relax in (with beach views). Highlights were the pleasant servers, the twice baked potatoes and the pastrami rib-eye. It took awhile for our steaks to come out, and they were both underdone."

Yelper Brian Z. added, "The food here is pretty good. Our waiter was on point and was excellent. We started with the crab cakes and the chop salad. Both were excellent. For dinner, we both had the filet mignon and the twice baked potatoes. Everything was cooked perfectly and I wouldn't hesitate to come back here again."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. American Cut is open from 5-11 p.m. daily for dinner service.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineAtlantic City
FOOD & DRINK
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Maison 208's Dewey Burger
New Italian restaurant Dolce Mare debuts in Atlantic City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Body found wrapped in plastic in Spring Garden home
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Parents charged in infant's death after placing him on 'time out'
Human remains found in suitcase in Southwest Philly
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
Day care owner gets probation for trying to kill toddler
Show More
All-Star Game: Nola shines, Trout gives Eagles shoutout
London woman impaled by beach umbrella at Jersey shore
Police: N.J. family scammed by woman faking terminal illness
Officials search near Pa. school for Trump threat suspect
Woman survives 300 foot plunge down Mount St. Helens
More News