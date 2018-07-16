New Vietnamese eatery Bravo Pho debuts in Levittown

Looking to chow down on some Vietnamese fare? A new Levittown restaurant has you covered. The newcomer, called Bravo Pho, is located at 1635 Haines Road.
Start off with appetizers such as chicken satay, mild or spicy chicken wings or deep-fried quail in house-special sauce. On the menu, look for traditional offerings like pho ga, chicken soup with rice noodles; pho bo vien with beef balls, broth and rice noodles; wonton soup with ground pork and shrimp in homemade broth with vegetables; and mi do bien seafood noodle soup, with shrimp, squid, scallops, fish balls and mixed vegetables.
Bravo Pho has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.
"The place was spotless, the service was prompt and very polite, the serving sizes were very big and the food was everything I remember that is good about Vietnamese food," Yelper Nancy B. wrote. "If you like Vietnamese food, you no longer have to travel to the city for your fix."
Yelper Sheila O. added, "Finally some delicious food in the Levittown area that doesn't consist of pizza or Chinese food. The food was great and I seriously cannot wait to go back. I definitely hope this place remains open forever."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bravo Pho is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
