FOOD & DRINK

New Vietnamese eatery Bravo Pho debuts in Levittown

Photo: Kayla M./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking to chow down on some Vietnamese fare? A new Levittown restaurant has you covered. The newcomer, called Bravo Pho, is located at 1635 Haines Road.

Start off with appetizers such as chicken satay, mild or spicy chicken wings or deep-fried quail in house-special sauce. On the menu, look for traditional offerings like pho ga, chicken soup with rice noodles; pho bo vien with beef balls, broth and rice noodles; wonton soup with ground pork and shrimp in homemade broth with vegetables; and mi do bien seafood noodle soup, with shrimp, squid, scallops, fish balls and mixed vegetables.

Bravo Pho has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

"The place was spotless, the service was prompt and very polite, the serving sizes were very big and the food was everything I remember that is good about Vietnamese food," Yelper Nancy B. wrote. "If you like Vietnamese food, you no longer have to travel to the city for your fix."

Yelper Sheila O. added, "Finally some delicious food in the Levittown area that doesn't consist of pizza or Chinese food. The food was great and I seriously cannot wait to go back. I definitely hope this place remains open forever."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bravo Pho is open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Council Oak Fish now open in Atlantic City
Dessert destinations: Philadelphia's top 5 bakeries, ranked
Forget plastic, pizzeria offers pasta straws
Dunkin' Donuts to release coffee beer
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Carson Wentz is married! See wedding photos
Vigil held for slain Philly developer, suspect charged with murder
Police: Man killed after answering front door in S. Philadelphia
Trump casts doubt on US intelligence, calls Putin's meddling denial 'strong'
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Former Philadelphia Flyers goalie Ray Emery drowns
Parents' warning after child locked inside washer
Road rage incident caught on camera in Coatesville
Show More
Stepfather of boy who died after allegedly hitting his head charged
Bodycam video released after man killed by Chicago police
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid Today, Strong Storms Tuesday
Horses moved from neighboring home due to North Phila. fire
CVS apologizes after managers call cops on black customer
More News