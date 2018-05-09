New Vietnamese restaurant Ngon Ngon is serving up pho, vermicelli noodles, banh mi and more. The BYOB mom-and-pop shop replaces vegetarian Asian eatery Mi Lah at 615 S. Third St. in Queen Village.
Start off with fresh summer rolls, fried squid or Vietnamese pancake tacos. For dinner, expect dishes like the crunchy green papaya salad with shrimp, pork and prawn crackers; the pho with flash-fried filet mignon and garlic; and the seafood rice noodle soup with shrimp, fish balls, squid tentacles and vegetables. (You can check out the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of five reviews, Ngon Ngon has been getting positive attention in its early days.
Ken V., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 28, said, "The beef broth is amazing. The waiter and waitress are nice. I recommend the pho Ngon Ngon Special."
And Daniel S. said, "Fantastic and massive-sized pho! It came with so much delicious meat, meat and more meat. If you are hungry for meat and pho, this is the place to go. The peanut sauce was outstanding and the service very friendly!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ngon Ngon is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
New Vietnamese eatery brings phở, banh mi and more to Queen Village
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories