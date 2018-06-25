CONSUMER

NJ Friendly's offering free Fribbles for a year for first guests at reopening after water damage

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --
A Friendly's restaurant in Mercer County closed for months due to severe water damage from a cracked pipe caused by last year's bitter temperatures is now reopening with a treat for new and returning customers.

On Monday, June 25, the Friendly's at 1031 Washington Boulevard in Robbinsville will hold its grand reopening.

To celebrate, the first 50 guests to arrive when the restaurant's doors open at 8 a.m. will receive one year's worth of free Fribbles! A Fribble is Friendly's version of the classic milkshake.

But that's not all.

The restaurant will also offer its guests another deal. Anyone who orders a fountain beverage will receive a free Quarter-Pound Cheeseburger. That deal is available from June 25 to July 1.

The restaurant, which has been opened for 15 years, has undergone a complete renovation due to the water damage.

"In January, the pipes at the restaurant cracked due to extreme weather conditions during an almost 10-day period combined with very cold weather where wind chills were -15 degrees at times," Friendly's franchisee Lee Paroly aid.

The restaurant says, "The team is thrilled to welcome its loyal fans back to the restaurant."

