FOOD & DRINK

'Northeast Sandwich Co.' Debuts In Fox Chase

Photo: EJ O./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sandwich shop has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1342 Bleigh Ave. in Fox Chase, the newcomer is called Northeast Sandwich Co..

This newcomer--located in the former Rock's Italian Deli space, which closed in 2016--comes from Kris Serviss, former chef at the Blue Duck, and business partner Steve Godfrey, Philly Magazine reports.

On the menu, look for sandwiches like a pork-roll cheesesteak with scrambled eggs and caramelized onions, meatball with provolone on a seeded roll and "Nashville Hot Chicken" with lettuce, pickles and ranch.

There's a selection of sides, soups and salads on offer, too, including Cajun breakfast potatoes, Cobb salads and crab and corn chowder. Look for fresh-baked pastries from Ferry Good Treats as well.

The new arrival has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Jim H. said, "If you find yourself in the Northeast, scratch that, make sure you find yourself in Northeast Philly to check out this very inviting sandwich shop. Very tough to make a decision, but I went with the pork schnitzel sandwich...I swear it tasted like Germany on a roll. Perfectly portioned and executed."

Yelper Jessica S. added, "I like that their menu is different than a typical deli. Can't wait to try brisket and cheesesteak soup."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Northeast Sandwich Co. is open weekdays from 8am-7pm, Saturday from 9am-8pm, and Sunday from 9am-3pm.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
In the Kitchen with Alessi Sweepstakes
All about kiwi fruit - Today's Tip
'KQ Burger' Arrives At University City
Free Rita's Italian ice for 1st day of spring
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Heavy Snow, Gusty Winds Today
6abc School Closings and Delays
Philly schools open two-hours late Thursday
Philly Archdiocesan schools to open Thursday on two-hour delay
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
VIDEO: Villanova Basketball team's bus gets stuck in snow
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
Evening commuters brave the city snow
SEPTA prepares to resume normal service for Thursday
Show More
PA lawmaker accused in abuse allegations won't seek re-election
Suspect killed after standoff at Panera restaurant in Princeton ID'd
2 officers taken to hospital after crash on I-95
More News
Photos
PHOTOS from the snowy March 21 nor'easter
PHOTOS: 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show
PHOTOS: Billy Graham in Philadelphia
PHOTOS: Mob wrecks Philly store amid Super Bowl celebrations
More Photos