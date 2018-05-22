FOOD & DRINK

Oh Brother Philly makes Old City debut

Photo: Oh Brother Philly/Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for a new restaurant to check out? Look no further than one of the city's freshest arrivals. Located at 206 Market St. in Old City, the newcomer is called Oh Brother Philly.

On the menu, you can expect things like Philly cheese-steak sandwiches, cheese-steak fries, bacon and cheese fries, truffle Parmesan fries, onion rings, Buffalo wings, buttermilk chicken tenders, fried pickles, crusted ice cream and fried Twinkies.

Oh Brother Philly is currently holding five stars out of 17 reviews on Yelp, signifying a warm reception from customers.

"Oh man," Yelper Pax M. wrote. "Not only do they have phenomenal regular burgers, but the vegan burger -- no soy tofu business. Instead, corn and black beans with pickled onions, and amazing house sauce plus fantastic bread and great prices."

Yelper Lindsay noted, "This might be my new favorite cheese steak in Philly. So full of flavor and a good amount of meat. Great roll too. I just finished the one I got and I wish I had another."

Head on over to check it out: Oh Brother Philly is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday and 11-3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News