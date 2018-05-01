Oreo new flavor contest has local tie

Three finalists of the first ever #MyOreoCreation contest were chosen and are now available in stores: Cherry Cola flavored Oreo cookies, Kettle Corn flavored Oreo cookies, and Pina Colada flavored Oreo Thins cookies.
The Pina Colada idea came from David M. of Bellmawr, Camden County.
The voting is open from April 30 until June 30 on www.myoreocreation.com.
Oreo fans that participate will also be entered for a chance to win prizes.
The winning flavor will be announced on or around July 7 and the creator will receives $500,000.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps