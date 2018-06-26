FOOD & DRINK

Philly's 3 freshest new poke joints

Nom Nom Bowl. | Photo: Daniel L./Yelp

By Hoodline
Looking for your next great poke spot in Philadelphia? These new eateries will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the freshest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for a bowl of poke.

Nom Nom Bowl


3701 Chestnut St., University City
Photo: Keith C./Yelp

Nom Nom Bowl is a Japanese restaurant offering poke, noodle dishes and more. Try the sansho salmon poke with fresh Scottish salmon, furikake, masago and daikon.

The eatery also specializes in mazemen (no broth ramen) made with roasted miso cod, pork and goma tuna. Steamed buns stuffed with pork or vegetables are also available.

Nom Nom Bowl is off to a strong start with a current Yelp rating of five stars out of seven reviews.

Yelper Vicki C., who reviewed the restaurant on June 23, wrote, "The salmon poke bowl was really good! The fish tasted fresh and the toppings paired well. There's a good selection of other bowls as well. The restaurant is really cute and has nice outdoor seating."

Keith C. noted, "Everything was so authentic and delicious. The portions were very big and it was cheap! We tried both tuna rice bowls with salad combination, the cod with noodle and the pork with rice. It was so flavorful and everything was so fresh. Really felt like everything was prepared with heart."

Nom Nom Bowl is open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Friday, and 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

The PokeSpot


1804 Chestnut St., Rittenhouse
Photo: Arielle S./Yelp

The PokeSpot is a fast-casual eatery that has two locations in New York and one in Atlanta. The Rittenhouse outpost is its first in Philly.

Like many poke joints, it offers both signature and customizable bowls. Among its signature bowls, there's the chili ponzu salmon (with scallions, cilantro, sesame seeds and chili ponzu, topped with edamame, kani salad and mango) and the ceviche (with lime, cilantro and jalapeno, topped with green onion, cucumber, mango, seaweed salad and house sauce), among other options. (See its full menu here.)

The PokeSpot currently holds four stars out of 23 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Grace M., who reviewed it on June 16, wrote, "I did the build your own poke bowl. You can choose two different types of protein (they have chicken and tofu for those who don't like fish!) and unlimited toppings."

Michael F. noted, "I ordered one of their signature options. However, I was still able to customize it a bit with a few extra ingredients. I got two scoops of protein, garlic ahi tuna on their zucchini string base. ... Taste was on point, but I did feel a bit more of the protein was in order to get the value proposition right."

The PokeSpot is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekends.

Engimono Poke & Deli


2319 Fairmount Ave., Fairmount
Photo: Destinee C./Yelp

Engimono Poke & Deli is a deli and Hawaiian spot, offering poke bowls, hot paninis, salads, all-day breakfast and more.

Appetizers include edamame, shrimp tempura and miso soup. Look for poke bowls like the Engimono with tuna and salmon, cucumber, masago and honey wasabi sauce and the Fairmount with shrimp tempura, cucumber, carrot, black beans and teriyaki sauce. (See its full menu here.)

Yelpers are excited about Engimono Poke & Deli, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on the site.

Sari Marissa G. wrote, "I've become slightly poke bowl obsessed, and this was the best I've had yet! I've honestly been craving it ever since my last visit!"

Yelper Annie C. wrote, "The poke bowls here are fantastic! Everything is so fresh! And it's the only poke bowl I've ever had that tastes just as good on lettuce as it does on rice."

Engimono Poke & Deli is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News