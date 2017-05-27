BUZZWORTHY

Pink pineapples are now on sale and taking over social media

EMBED </>More Videos

Just in time for summer and to cash in on the unicorn and millennial pink fads, pink pineapples are now on Instagram and in markets! (KTRK)

Just in time for summer and to cash in on the unicorn and millennial pink fads, pink pineapples are now on Instagram and in markets!

Companies like Del Monte and Dole have been developing the pineapples since 2005, but now they are finally able to start selling the genetically modified, but pretty fruit in stores.

Despite the fact that this has been in the works for 12 years, pink pineapples feel like the epitome of 2017 pop-culture.

Pineapple decorations and pineapples used as mugs are already popular and now they've been "unicorned." Early adopters say the pink pineapple tastes much like its predecessor, but sweeter.

The FDA approved the modification, explaining that the fruit growers changed certain enzymes which give pineapples their yellow hue into pink pigment by adding Lycopene.

Lycopene is the pigment that makes tomatoes red and watermelons pink, so the FDA says it is commonly and safely consumed.

The new species Ananas comosus has been given the more consumer-friendly nickname of "Rosé." However, in stores you'll see it listed as "extra sweet pink flesh pineapple," so that people expecting yellow fruit won't get confused by new variety.

One thing is for sure, you'll soon be seeing them all over Instagram this summer, along with unicorn pool floats and one-piece statement bathing suits.
Related Topics:
foodinstagramtrendu.s. & worldbuzzworthytrending
(Copyright ©2017 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUZZWORTHY
Watch these elephants have fun in their pool
Bride has 92-year-old Marine uncle as her 'something blue'
Dad creates children's book series with Asian characters
Woman in wheelchair travels the globe
More buzzworthy
FOOD & DRINK
6 reasons Five Guys beats all other fast food burgers, hands down
Visions 2017: Rebecca's Dumplings
Today's Produce Tip: Beets
Starbucks opening new store in New Jersey's capital city
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Phillies Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Bunning has died
Woman killed in Bristol hit-and-run
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Shower
Man shot twice in the face in SW Phila. drive-by shooting
Computer outage grounds hundreds of British Airways flights in London
Baby's death in SW Philadelphia deemed 'suspicious'
Man found shot dead in car in Chester
Show More
California man found guilty in murder of girlfriend's son, 2
Man, 71, shot during robbery in West Philadelphia
Police cruiser collides with car in South Philadelphia
Kushner asked Russian envoy for back channel on Syria and other policy matters
Memorial Day weekend begins at Jersey Shore
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Judge weighs DNA request in April Kauffman killing
2 toddlers found dead in hot car in North Texas
2 Philadelphia police officers injured in Tacony crash
More Video