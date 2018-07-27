FOOD & DRINK

Poconos casino offering up peanut butter and jelly hot dog

EMBED </>More Videos

Poconos casino offering up peanut butter and jelly hot dog. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on July 27, 2018. (WPVI)

Hot dogs and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Two classics that have been staples of lunchtime meals for centuries.

But never before have the two been paired together.

The Poconos' own Mount Airy Casino Resort is offering guests of the golf clubhouse a peanut butter and jelly hot dog.

The resort describes it as a perfectly grilled hot dog, slathered in grape jelly and chunky peanut butter.

It was dreamt up by one of their golf pros and became a bit of a cult classic.

If the culinary combination has you ready to drive to Mount Pocono, you should know that the PB&J hot dog is not on the regular clubhouse menu, and is only available if you ask for it.

