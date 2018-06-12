A new fast-casual spot to score poke and more has debuted in the neighborhood. The PokeSpot, with two locations in New York and one in Atlanta, continues to expand with its new eatery at 1804 Chestnut St. in Rittenhouse.
The menu features customizable and signature bowls with protein choices that include tuna, salmon, snow crab, chicken, shrimp ceviche and tofu. Two-dozen toppings are also on hand, with everything from avocado and cilantro to kani salad and roasted seaweed.
The PokeSpot has made a good impression thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
Rebecca M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 4, said, "The ingredients taste fresh, lots of carb choices (white or brown rice, zucchini noodles, cauliflower rice), very filling portions, kind and courteous staff."
Yelper Raquel A. added, "Every review mentioned building your own poke bowl. Was there any other option? I picked the spicy salmon bowl but still had to pick everything I wanted in the bowl, aside from the rice/salad options."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The PokeSpot is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
PokéSpot comes to Philly with new eatery in Rittenhouse
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories