Satisfy your Mediterranean food cravings with these 3 Philadelphia newcomers

Hummus Republic
115 S. 18th St., Rittenhouse Square
Photo: Hummus Republic/Yelp
Mediterranean franchise Hummus Republic, which now has locations in six states, has opened its first Pennsylvania outpost in Philly.
Build your meal by choosing either a pita, bowl or salad as the base. Select a spread such as traditional hummus, roasted eggplant hummus or tzatiki, then from chicken shawarma, braised garden vegetables, grilled steak strips, falafel and more. Toppings include chopped cucumbers, white cabbage, fresh herbs, pickled red cabbage, pomegranate kale salad and hard-boiled eggs.
With a 4.5-star Yelp rating out of nine reviews, Hummus Republic has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Kelly J. wrote, "This was some of the best falafel I've ever had! Everyone there was just so nice! As I checked out they offered tastes of their lemonade. I tried a few and settled in on the pomegranate lemonade topped off with the turmeric ginger lemonade. It's so good, refreshing and perfectly sweetened."
Yelper Natalie T. wrote, "Everything from the warm welcome when you walk in to the generous serving sizes and super fresh food is remarkable."
Hummus Republic is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Pita Chip
3601 Market St., Unit 3, University City
Photo: yuanyuan f./Yelp
Pita Chip is a fast-casual Mediterranean spot that also has a location near Temple University. The menu features a variety of classic sides, including fries, hummus, grilled veggies and more. (See the full menu here.)
Similar to Chipotle, Pita Chip employs a build-your-own model, where visitors can customize their own wraps, rice bowls or salad bowls.
Pita Chip currently holds five stars out of five reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Chris C., who reviewed it on June 24, wrote, "Everything is super fresh and delicious, there's a good variety of options beyond the main items (try the grape leaves and some of the more interesting bottled drinks), and the price is very reasonable for the portions that you get."
Pita Chip is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday.
Aya Kitchen
1224 Franklin Mills Circle, Byberry
Photo: aya kitchen/Yelp
Aya Kitchen is a halal Mediterranean spot housed in Philadelphia Mills. Start with the chicken and cheese empanadas or vegetarian samosas. For your main meal, check out the kofta kebab over rice, which includes salad, a slice of pita bread and your choice of sauce.
Aya Kitchen currently holds five stars out of two reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Sam A. wrote, "My husband and I shared the rice and curry and had some samosa as appetizers. Food was great, service was great and the place was clean."
Jatinder S. noted, "The food is delicious! They have Mediterranean and halal food. They always give fresh meat and salads. The staff is very friendly and kind."
Aya Kitchen is open from 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.