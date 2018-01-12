FOOD & DRINK

Score Coffee, Tea And More At Rittenhouse's New 'Ultimo Coffee'

Craving a cup of coffee? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Ultimo Coffee, the newcomer is located at 238 S. 20th St. in Rittenhouse.

This new coffee spot--which has two other Philly locations--is the latest addition from the husband-and-wife team of Aaron and Elizabeth Ultimo.

The coffee shop first opened in 2009 in the Newbold neighborhood. In 2016, Ultimo expanded into roasting its own beans out of the Newbold outpost.

Expect to see specialty beans: guji from Ethiopia with notes of melon and Earl Grey, Karatina from Kenya with hints of strawberry rhubarb pie and key lime, and Hacienda La Esmeralda from Panama, with a ginger and lavender flavor profile.

A variety of locally-sourced donuts and pastries are available as well. (You can check out the roaster's selection of beans on offer here.)

The new coffee shop has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Grace H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on December 11th, said: "I was so excited when I saw an Ultimo Coffee had joined the Rittenhouse neighborhood! I frequent the one in Graduate Hospital (best cup of black drip ever!)"

Yelper Chelsea S. added: "Brand spanking new with a beautiful facade. Great addition to the Rittenhouse neighborhood. They have a selection of pastries and simple coffee combos."

And Alex A. said: "Glad to see Ultimo expanding north a bit! The spot is cozy, clean, and convenient. It's a great use of a tight space. The coffee is fantastic, as usual, and and the baristas know their stuff."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Ultimo Coffee is open weekdays from 7am-7pm, and weekends from 8am-7pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
More mosquitoes means more West Nile worries
Delaware student organizes jazz concert to honor father
Show More
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
PECO continues work to restore power around City Hall
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
More News