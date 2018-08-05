U.S. & WORLD

Scotland ice cream parlor debuts mayo-flavored ice cream

Scotland ice cream parlor debuts mayo-flavored ice cream.

We know not everyone is a fan of mayonnaise, but how about mayonnaise ice cream?

It's the work of an ice cream parlor in Scotland, that debuted the condiment-flavored sweet treat on their Instagram page.

The caption? "Who knows a mayo addict?"

The owner describes the taste as a "full-on hit of fat and cream followed with an eggy, milky aftertaste."

People have also said it's "strange, not as eggy as you'd expect, and in fact, quite creamy and sweet."

Reaction on social media ranges from, "fly me to Scotland," to "Scotland, ya'll can keep it."

