Sunshine, bunnies and bright colors adorn Starbucks' latest seasonal cups.
Though this is the first time ever it will offer spring-themed cups, Starbucks says it's been offering seasonal cups for 20 years. It's best known for its holiday cups.
The springtime cups feature hand-drawn designs. For those who like to doodle, they also come with white dots.
The cups will be available for "just a few days" starting on March 16, four days before the official start of spring.
