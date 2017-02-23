Serve these nominee-themed dishes at your Oscars party!

We compiled a list of Academy Award nominee-themed food to spice up your Oscars party!These foods are mere puns, jests and plays-on-words and are not meant to offend the hard-working nominees. Additional sidenote: We are not clever enough to come up with a food-related pun for all nominees.- Cheese plate, featuring Manchego by the Sea and Kubo and the Two String Cheeses- Deviled Gosling Eggs- Florence Foster Gherkins- Dev Paté- Mahershalami Ali- My Life as a Zucchini veggie tray- Hail, Caesar! salad- La La Lambchops- Hidden Fingerling Potatoes- Hackslaw Ridge- Fantastic Beets and Where to Find Them- Justin Timbercake- Jackie O'atmeal cookies- Moonlight Moonpies- Casey A-flan- Apple Pie-ola Danish- Ruth NeggaNog- ArriValpolicella- Natalie Portwine- Mel Gimlets