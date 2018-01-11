FOOD & DRINK

Several store brand ice cream bars recalled for possible listeria

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Ice cream bars sold at many local supermarkets are being recalled because they could be contaminated with listeria.

The ice cream bars are sold at several local stores including Giant Food Stores, Aldi, Shop Rite, Acme, BJ's and Dollar Tree.

The recall includes store brand Ice Cream Bars, Orange Cream Bars and Raspberry Cream Bars distributed by Fieldbrook Foods Corporation from Dunkirk, New York.

All of the items have best by dates between January 1st, 2018 to December 31st 2018.



So far, there have been no reports of illnesses.

If you have any of these products, throw them out immediately or return them to the store for a full refund.

Consumers who have questions about this recall should contact Fieldbrook Foods Corp. directly at 800-333-0805 ext. 2270

For more information: https://www.fda.gov/Safety/Recalls/ucm591923.htm

------
Send a breaking news alert to Action News
Report a correction or typo
Want to comment?
Learn more about the 6abc apps

Related Topics:
foodconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the dealproduct recallsrecallice cream
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CDC offers tips to protect yourself from foodborne illness
2 dead after E. coli outbreak possibly linked to romaine lettuce
FOOD & DRINK
'Megumi Japanese Ramen & Sushi Bar' Debuts In Chinatown
Say hello to Diet Coke's new flavors, cans
Opal Apples - Today's Produce Tip
Consumer Reports tests best frozen pizzas
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Armed standoff ends in Gloucester Township
Philadelphia Eagles to play game in London
Suspect arrested after backpack of heroin left at Bensalem school
Dog dies at PetSmart grooming appointment
Fire damages Country Town Diner in Berlin, NJ
Penn student found dead in Calif.; now a homicide case
Route 38 reopens after crash near Cherry Hill Mall
Walmart raises starting wages, handing out $1K bonuses
Show More
Eminem, Kendrick Lamar headline 2018 Firefly Festival
Search goes on for Calif. mudslide victims
AccuWeather: Milder Today, Rainy Friday
Gov. Wolf declares a disaster emergency over opioid crisis
Dog rescued from icy pond in Mullica Twp.
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowy nor'easter hits the area
Meet Katherine Scott's new baby boy: Oliver Andrew
PHOTOS: Carson Wentz on crutches before MNF game
PHOTOS: Magical moments from the parade
More Photos