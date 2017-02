EMBED >More News Videos We've all heard of hoagies, but one South Jersey chef makes what he calls "Zoagies".

Police are looking for the person who fired a shot at the Zoagie sandwich trailer in Pennsville, New Jersey.It happened around 7:11 p.m. Tuesday when a vehicle was stopped at a traffic light on Route 49.According to police, a suspect inside that vehicle fired a weapon towards the mobile food trailer.There were customers in line, but fortunately no one was injured.However, police say the truck was struck by a bullet.Police are questioning several witnesses.In late January, Action News reporter Nora Muchanic profiled the owner of the Zoagie trailer, Ezell Barnes.