Slice above the rest: Your guide to Reading's top 3 spots for pizza

Romano's Pizza Grill Chicago Style. | Photo: Mike F./Yelp

Looking to sample the best pizza around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza sources in Reading, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to crush your cravings.

1. Romano's Pizza Grill Chicago Style



Photo: Annie K./Yelp

Topping the list is Romano's Pizza Grill Chicago Style, situated at 501 A Lancaster Ave. With four stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp, the Reading eatery has proved to be a local favorite.

Try the Chicago deep-dish pizzas topped with sausage, pepperoni, cheesesteak and Buffalo chicken; or New York-style pies with toppings like chicken, bacon, ranch dressing and broccoli; or opt for the usual suspects of pepperoni, sausage, peppers and mushrooms.

"Fantastic place, awesome staff. Never had authentic Chicago-style pizza but this was pretty amazing!" wrote Yelper Jill O. "Waited a bit because the crust takes longer but so worth it, and the staff gave us some boneless wings to hold us over and they were just as awesome!"

2. Mama's Pizza and Grill



Photo: Ramon C./Yelp

Mama's Pizza and Grill, an Italian spot that offers pizza, cheesesteaks and more, is another go-to, with four stars out of 17 Yelp reviews. Part of a small local chain, this outpost is located at 1146 Rockland St.

Check out the checkered tile floors and the arcade games in the corner plus pizza options like the veggie lover's, topped with black olives, green peppers, onions and mushrooms; or the counter-style meat lover's stuffed pie with sausage, bacon and meatballs. Sandwiches include Philly cheesesteaks, meatball Parmesan and the Roman grinder. And be sure to save some room for a cannoli.

Yelper Rebecca P. wrote, "Food is always correctly made and delicious. Everything we ordered has been on point. Delicious and inexpensive."

3. Russo's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant



Photo: esha v./Yelp

Last but not least is Russo's Pizzeria & Italian Restaurant, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Italian eatery at 527 Penn St.

"Delicious homemade Italian food at decent prices," Yelper Ronda N. said. "Russo's is also a gourmet market that sells everything from fresh meats and produce, to canned goods, frozen seafood and yummy desserts. Three words: Chocolate. Mouse. Cake. It is to die for. This is a well-run family-owned business with several locations. Happy eating."
