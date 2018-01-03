Taco Bell adding $1 Nacho Fries to its menu

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) --What goes better with a Cheesy Gordita Crunch than...fries? Taco Bell announced its menu will now include potatoes "crisped to perfection."
KABC_TV reports, the new menu item, dubbed Nacho Fries, will be available Jan. 25 in restaurants nationwide for just $1.
Taco Bell said the fries will be covered in seasoning and served with a dippable side of nacho cheese.
Nacho Fries also come in Supreme for $2.49 or Bell Grande for $3.49, topped with add-ons including, beef, Pico de Gallo, nacho cheese and sour cream.
Grab them while you can! The fries will only be available for a limited time.
