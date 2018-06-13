FOOD & DRINK

Taco Bell giving away free Doritos Locos Tacos Wednesday

This photo provided by Taco Bell shows an advertisement for Doritos Locos Tacos shells. (AP Photo/Taco Bell)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
You can get a free Doritos Locos Taco Wednesday and it's all thanks to the Golden State Warriors!

At the start of the NBA Finals, Taco Bell promised a free taco for every customer if a road team beat a home team during the series.

The Golden State Warriors accomplished that twice against the Cleveland Cavaliers on their way to another championship.

Because of their score, you can now score too!



Visit any Taco Bell between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday and ask for a free Doritos Locos Taco.

No purchase is necessary.
