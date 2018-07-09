FOOD & DRINK

Tandoor Grill brings Indian cuisine to downtown Easton

Photo: Roger M./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new Indian restaurant has debuted in the neighborhood. Called Tandoor Grill, the new addition is located at 9N Third St. in downtown Easton.

On the menu, look for chef Karnail Singh's wide variety of north and south Indian dishes. Appetizers include vegetable samosas: crisp white flour patties stuffed with spiced potato, peas and herbs. For the main course, check out the Kadai chicken cooked on a slow fire with tomato, onion and Indian spices.

The establishment also offers an extensive vegetarian menu and desserts like creamy mango pudding with pistachio and deep-fried cheese balls in honey syrup.

With a four-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, the new addition has made a promising start.

Rob J., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 3, wrote, "The food was great and the service was excellent and attentive. We are going to make this one of our regular stops."

Raji M. added, "I had the Dal Makhani, which had the right amount of spice and the creamy texture. Husband had the tandoori chicken, which was cooked to perfection, and chicken tikka masala. The food was fresh and reminded us of home-cooked Indian food."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Tandoor Grill is open from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-10 p.m. from Tuesday-Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
