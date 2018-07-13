Tandoori Bakery brings Uzbek fare and groceries to Bustleton

Looking to chow down on some Uzbek fare? A new spot has you covered. Located at 842 Red Lion Road in Bustleton, the new addition is called Tandoori Bakery.
You may be more familiar with the "tandoor" oven from Indian food, but it's used by many other communities in South and Central Asia. This Uzbek market sells ingredients important to Uzbek cooking, like halal meats, breads and rice, along with prepared foods, like samosas, manti (dumplings) and hanum (steamed vegetable or meat roulette). The shop also stocks juices, cookies and other general groceries.
So far, Tandoori bakery has earned one three-star review on Yelp.
Kaysi S., who reviewed the new spot on July 7, wrote, "Friendly people that sell great traditional Uzbek food, as well as Russian products. They have halal meat and ... freshly baked breads that taste amazing."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Tandoori bakery is open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.
