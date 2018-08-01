FOOD & DRINK

Tandoori of India now open in South Philly

Photo: Tandoori of India/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new BYOB Indian restaurant has debuted in the neighborhood. The newcomer to South Philly, called Tandoori of India, is located at 1100 Jackson St.

Appetizers include papadam, which are similar to crackers and cooked in a clay oven; veggie samosas filled with seasoned potatoes and green peas; and gobi Manchurian, deep-fried battered cauliflower florets cooked in a spicy soya sauce. The spot also offers an array of soups and salads.

Craving meatier fare? Lamb specialties include lamb rogan josh cooked in traditional spices and homemade yogurt and the cardamom-flavored lamb korma, a spicy-curried dish served with cream, cashews and raisins. The restaurant also features chicken, seafood and goat dishes. (Find the full menu here.)

With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Tandoori of India has already made a good impression.

Tevy P., who reviewed the new restaurant on July 28, wrote, "Great halal Indian option right in my neighborhood. Service was excellent and food was delicious. We ordered the lamb boti kebab and chicken biryani. Both were so good and super flavorful."

Yelper Paul H. added, "Food was great, people were super nice. I went with the chicken biryani and my lady went with curry chicken over rice. Very happy with the new local spot, we wish them well."

Head on over to check it out: Tandoori of India is open from 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday, noon-11 p.m. on Saturday and noon-9 p.m. on Sunday.
