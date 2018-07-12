FOOD & DRINK

Vegan diner Heart Beet Kitchen comes to Ocean City

Photo: Kim E./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new diner that offers vegan versions of classic American fare has opened for business in Ocean City. The fresh arrival, called Heart Beet Kitchen, is located at 801 Eighth St. This establishment also has a restaurant in Westmont.

According to its website, the restaurant offers "gluten free, dairy free, peanut free, plant based, organic and locally sourced" food as well as seasonal five-course tasting dinners, complimentary yoga classes and wellness get togethers.

Start your morning with the Tempeh Benedict, made with smokey tempeh, cashew hollandaise sauce and tomato, and served with potatoes and orange tahini kale salad. Looking for lunch? Check out the portobello burger with caramelized onions and sun-dried tomato pesto on a gluten-free bun.

The diner also offers an array of smoothies, from the healthy Sweet Green -- kale, banana, apples, chia seeds, dates, protein powder and milk -- to the Cherry Chocolate Bomb, made with cherries, dark cacao, cacao nibs, agave, dates, almond butter and milk.

With a 3.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the new diner is still finding its way, but it's early days yet.

Seneca W., who reviewed the new spot on July 2, wrote, "We tried the pad thai and the eggplant meatballs. Both dishes were made with zucchini noddles, which I adore. The pad thai-type salad was delicious."

Yelper Kim E. added, "Best vegan food on the island. Such a nice addition and it's all gluten free. Favorite dishes included the brunch tofu sandwich and breakfast tacos."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Heart Beet Kitchen is open from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. from Tuesday-Saturday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineOcean City
FOOD & DRINK
6 Minute Meal & Deal: Urban Farmer's Flatiron Steak
The Foodery opens new shop in Chestnut Hill with beer, sandwiches and more
3 cool new spots to grab a drink in Philly
Dream job: Maker of Nutella hiring taste testers
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
New charges for fmr. Temple frat president, including rape
Man claiming to be landscaper sought for Germantown sex assault
Prosecutor: Man at compound trained kids for school shooting
2 suspects sought after detectives shot in Camden
Suspect sought for multiple robberies in NE Philadelphia
Search for vehicle in paintball attack in Abington Twp.
PECO continues work to restore power in Center City
Philly man pleads guilty to hazing in Penn State frat death case
Show More
Eagles camp report: W2W4 in Steelers-Eagles opener
Oscars: There will be a new category for popular film
Teen pistol whipped, safes stolen in South Philly home invasion
Vigil held for 7-year-old girl killed by her father
Police officer charged after shooting man near Dorney Park
More News