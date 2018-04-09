Philly Magazine has created the ultimate guide to the area's best brunches. Jeannette Reyes has the highlights. Philly Mag's best brunch spots
Café La Maude
816 N. 4th St. Philadelphia PA 19123
267-318-7869
The Dutch
1527 S. 4th St., Philadelphia PA 19147
215-755-5600
Malvern Buttery
233 East King Street, Malvern PA 19355
610-296-2534
Lacroix
The Rittenhouse Hotel
210 W. Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia PA 19103
