Fall in love with new brewpubs Goose Island and Love City Brewing

After you finish eating you'll need to wash it all down, try two new beer pubs. (WPVI)

Two new brew pubs have hit the Philly scene. Chicago's Goose Island opens its first domestic brewery outside of Chicago, and Love City Brewery is one couple's dream come true.

Goose Island | Facebook
1002 Canal St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 560-8181

Love City Brewery | Facebook
1023 Hamilton St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 398-1900

American Whiskey Convention
6825 Norwitch Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19153
Friday, April 13: 5:30 VIP admission, 6:30 General Admission at Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum

