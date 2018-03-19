FYI PHILLY

Melissa's healthy hacks at the Wells Fargo Center

EMBED </>More Videos

Some healthy alternatives for your next sporting outing. (WPVI)

Melissa's Healthy Hacks
Heading to the Wells Fargo Center for a game and looking for a meal that won't leave you feeling guility? Melissa Magee has your healthy hack.
Wells Fargo Center | Facebook
3601 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 336-3600
----------

Check out FYI Philly on social media. Like us on Facebook FYI Philly on Facebook for more about destination sites across the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodFYI Phillyfyi food
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH FYI Philly's Spring into Shape 2018 special
FYI PHILLY
WATCH FYI Philly's Spring into Shape 2018 special
FYI Philly's Spring into Shape Sweepstakes
FYI Philly: Checking out new gyms around the region to whip you into shape
FYI Philly: Lunchtime Express Workouts around Philadelphia
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
Watch FYI Philly: Performance Meal Prep is feeding some of the city's top athletes
6 Minute Meals: Veggie Quesadilla
Dairy Queen giving away free ice cream cones to celebrate spring
Little Caesars giving away free pizza thanks to UMBC
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
AccuWeather: 4" to 8" of snow expected Wednesday
SJU student found dead in Bermuda after intense search
Woman, 23, killed in West Philadelphia triple shooting
AG announces new fines for Phila. towing company
Judge moves Bill Cosby jury selection to April 2
Video released from unsolved N. Philly homicide
Federal judges reject lawsuit over Pa. congressional map
Contractors strikes gas main in Mercer Co.
Show More
Carson Wentz posts video of himself throwing
Burglar enters through vent, steals $775 in cigarettes
'Sex in the City' star Cynthia Nixon running for governor of NY
$456M Powerball ticket sold in Lancaster County
Uber self-driving vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in Arizona
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Contractors strikes gas main in Mercer Co.
Video released from unsolved N. Philly homicide
Burglar enters through vent, steals $775 in cigarettes
More Video