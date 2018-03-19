FYI PHILLY

Performance Meal Prep is feeding some of the city's top athletes

A local company is making healthy eating easy (WPVI)

Performance Meal Prep
If you're looking to spring into shape, diet and exercise are equal parts of the fitness pie. Alicia Vitarelli connects us to a local meal prep company feeding some of the city's top athletes.
Performance Meal Prep | Facebook
