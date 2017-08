EMBED >More News Videos There are 295 Best of Philly winners in all this year. Alicia gets the party started with the Best of Philly Soiree.

INSIDE THE 2017 BEST OF PHILLY SOIREE

EMBED >More News Videos Some of the best spots to get your drink on.

BEST PLACES FOR COCKTAILS

EMBED >More News Videos Philly Mag's list of must try meals.

A LIST OF MEALS YOU SHOULD TRY

EMBED >More News Videos Everything from Latin to Soul Food.

A SAMPLING OF THE BEST INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS

EMBED >More News Videos Take a look at the best new Reading Terminal stand.

EMBED >More News Videos Melissa meets some of the winners in health and self.

BEST FITNESS PLACES

EMBED >More News Videos We take a look at some of the top shops for staying in style.

BEST OF SHOPPING AND STYLE

EMBED >More News Videos Philly Mag's pick for the best new suburban boutique.

EMBED >More News Videos Here are some of the best boxes of good stuff delivered right to your doorstep.

TIME TO BOX IT UP

EMBED >More News Videos Our Best of Philly roundup for fun and games takes us to the area's top spots to unwind.

BEST LOCAL FUN AND GAMES

EMBED >More News Videos The Best of Philly winner for 3D printing produces a 3D action figure that looks just like you!

EMBED >More News Videos There are few deals as great as Marc Vetri's Friday bargain meal.

EMBED >More News Videos We all need some helpers and fixers in our life, here are some of the best local companies to help with alterations, entertainment and everyday meals.

BEST HELPERS AND FIXERS

EMBED >More News Videos We take a visit to the Gress Mountain Ranch.

SHELTER ME

This weekend on FYI Philly, Philadelphia Magazine has released its annual Best of Philly issue, and we're celebrating the winners in food, fashion, fitness and fun.FYI Philly airs Saturdays at 7 p.m. and encores Sundays at midnight. Here are the details on this week's features:Philadelphia Magazine has come out with its annual Best of Philly issue... 295 winners in food, fashion, fitness and fun! And they turned out for a night of celebration at the Best of Philly Soiree.Best Spots in the Suburbs for Cocktails401 E. City Avenue, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004610.227.1507Philadelphia Magazine's complete list of winners: 2017 BEST OF PHILLY 1623 East Passyunk Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148267-639-32031234 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19107(215) 546-2220132 S 17th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103(267) 639-2104200 E. Girard Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19125215-309-55601801 Lombard Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146(215) 560-8443102 S 21st St., Philadelphia, PA 19103215-279-7015701 S 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147(267) 930-8538705 S 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147(267) 858-92321716 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 568-5600339 E Broadway Ave, Clifton Heights, PA 19018(610) 623-9537A six-pack roundup of Philadelphia Magazine's Best of Philly picks for getting your drink on.1901 South 9th Street, 8th Floor, Philadelphia, PA 191481516 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102(215) 383-1200642 Lancaster Ave, Berwyn, PA 19312(610) 240-79082711 W Girard Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19130(215) 235-273925 E. Allen Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19123215-671-0346261 S 21st St, Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 546-4232Philadelphia's restaurant scene is booming, growing so fast it's hard to keep up with all that greatness. So here's a cheat sheet for Philly Mag's Best of Philly Must Try Meals!1 West Ave, Wayne, PA 19087(610) 688-1888122 N Haddon Ave, Haddonfield, N.J. 08033(856) 429-3423743 S 4th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147(215) 278-27362034 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19103215-563-MEAT1165 South 11th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19147215.334.69101800 Federal Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146(215) 334-23374369 Main Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19127(267) 423-4376Here's a taste of some of Philadelphia Magazine's Best of Philly winners in international cuisine!2218 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103(267) 519-03292053 S Beechwood St, Philadelphia, PA 19145(267) 761-51942135 N 63rd St, Philadelphia, PA 19151(215) 877-45594830 Woodland Ave, Philadelphia PA, 19143267-388-2887151 Whiteland Towne Center, Exton, Pa.(610) 594-925047 E Lancaster Ave, Ardmore, PA 19003(610) 642-3050712-14 South Street, Philadelphia, PA, 19147(215)-800-1533(215) 372-7935Melissa Magee meets some of 2017 Best of Philly winners in the category of health and self.533 Spring Garden Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123215.964.9558725 Chestnut StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19106267.702.44912116 Chestnut StreetPhiladelphia, PA 19103267-702-4491915 W Lancaster AvenueBryn Mawr, PA 19010484-254-6916519 Lancaster Avenue, Haverford, PA 19041484.380.24128133 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19118(202) 643-7377Here's a look at Philadelphia Magazine's Best of Philly fashion, some top shops high on style.1632 Fairmount Avenue, Philadelphia, PA267-886-8336135 N. 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA267-908-4778709 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA267-218-57601822 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA215-644-94351829 E. Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia, PA915 West Lancaster Avenue, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010306 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125(215) 278-2580Here are Philly Mag's Best of Philly choices for the best boxes of good stuff delivered right to your doorstep.719-229-9963(215) 804-90561-888-322-4337Our Best of Philly roundup for fun and games takes us to the area's top spots to unwind.101 S 3rd St, Philadelphia, PA 191061442 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, PA 19380(484) 329-7853137 Knowlton Rd, Media, PA 19063(610) 876-7116757 Spring Mt Rd, Schwenksville, PA 19473(610) 287-79001525 Sansom Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102215.330.2800122 Mill Road Oaks, PA20 South 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106(267) 273-11571312 Spruce Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19107215.732.3478From garages to party planners and meal makers, we all need some helpers and fixers in our life....here are Philly Mag's Best of Philly winners.7425 W Chester Pike, Upper Darby PA 19082484.461.46931500 Walnut St #408, Philadelphia, PA 19102(267) 593-18644235 Edgmont Ave, Brookhaven, PA 19015(484) 474-04518229 Germantown Ave, Philadelphia,PA 191181362 Naamans Creek Rd, Garnet Valley,PA 190603264 Highland Rd, Orefield, PA 18069(610) 398-2122