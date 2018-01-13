FOOD & DRINK

Wawa expands GrubHub delivery to New Jersey

EMBED </>More Videos

Wawa expands GrubHub delivery to New Jersey. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on January 13, 2018. (WPVI)

Wawa is expanding its GrubHub Delivery service into New Jersey.

The company will now be delivering to select locations in New Jersey.

The first store to offer delivery through GrubHub is the location on the 500 block of Route 38 in Cherry Hill.

GrubHub already delivers Wawa products in Philadelphia, Bethlehem and Ardmore, Pennsylvania.

