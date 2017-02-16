Wawa opens in Chadds Ford, first in Pa. to sell beer

Wawa opened its first Pennsylvania store to offer beer sales and restaurant-style seating on Thursday morning.The store on the 700 block of Naamans Creek Road in Chadds Ford reopened with a special celebration, which included a ribbon-cutting, beer tasting with local breweries, and tours of the store.The Wawa has a single serve and six pack section, as well as a walk-in beer cooler.The company has no plans right now to sell beer at other stores, but might do so in the future, depending on what happens at Chadds Ford."This new offering of restaurant-style seating and the addition of beer sales in Chadds Ford enables us to enhance the customer experience and add additional products and conveniences to our offer," Wawa said in a statement.Wondering what goes well with a Shorti Turkey Hoagie? The brewers will suggest the best pairings for "Wawa favorites.""The store has been closed since early January to undergo renovations, including the addition of seating, separate area for beer sales, and an overall updating and enhancement of the store," Wawa said.Wawa currently sells beer in its stores in Florida and Virginia.