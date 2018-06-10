WAWA

Wawa to unveil new secret menu items

Wawa is about to add items to its secret menu this week, but what they are is still, well, a secret.

Wawa has told 6abc.com that beginning Monday there will be "some new items."

Although they could not reveal what those items will be, they did send over a photo and a short video clip.

The photo shows a bagel made with multiple colors - like a rainbow. The video clip features a Wawa specialty drink, available in multiple flavors.



Earlier this year, it was discovered that Wawa created a secret menu to celebrate its 54th anniversary.

At the time, those items were a birthday cake milkshake and a birthday cake smoothie.

Wawa Secret Menu Unlocked:
Wawa Secret Menu unlocked. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on April 12, 2018.


In order to access the secret menu, customers had to go to the ordering kiosk, click the Wawa goose at the bottom left of the screen, and the vault to the secret menu would open. It is not yet known if those same directions will work this time around.

Wawa would only say, "We think everyone will really love what's coming next."



