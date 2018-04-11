Live Broadcast
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
WATCH LIVE
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Philly Proud
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
The Flower Show
American Idol
The Oscars
Inside Story
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
share
tweet
share
email
6ABC PRODUCE TIP
Ways to use bell peppers - Today's Produce Tip
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3326559" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Austen from Whole Foods has the many ways to use bell peppers. (WPVI)
SHARE
share
tweet
share
email
WPVI
Wednesday, April 11, 2018 05:07AM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Austen from Whole Foods has the many, many ways to use bell peppers.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
food
Today's Tip
6abc Produce Tip
SHARE:
share
tweet
share
email
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
6ABC PRODUCE TIP
Secrets of ginger - Today's Produce Tip
All about champagne mangoes - Today's Produce Tip
All about kiwi fruit - Today's Tip
All about shallots - Today's Produce Tip
More 6abc Produce Tip
FOOD & DRINK
Strawberries, spinach top 'dirty dozen' produce
Craving burgers? Check out these 3 new Philadelphia spots
New Bridesburg cafe is called 'neighborhood treasure'
Free Cone Day: Ben & Jerry's giving away ice cream
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Abington School Board apologizes for 'misjudgment' in high school renaming
Penn ignored suicidal student's pleas for help, parents say in lawsuit
Police investigate shooting in downtown West Chester
Firefighter injured battling Lancaster County resort fire
Cosby prosecutors line up accusers after 'con-artist' attack
'I made mistakes,' Zuckerberg wrote in notes for testimony
Car flips over in North Philadelphia, 1 injured
AccuWeather: Partly Sunny, Still Cool Today
Show More
1 year later search continues for missing Malvern woman
Pa. teachers get bats as a reminder to fight back in a shooting
Nola's 8 innings, Kingery's slam send Phillies over Reds 6-1
JJ Redick leads way as 76ers set team mark with 15th straight win
Tractor-trailer carrying kegs falls from ramp onto I-95
More News
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Philadelphia
Pennsylvania
New Jersey
Delaware
Categories
Investigation
Troubleshooters
Consumer
Healthcheck
Today's Tips
Art of Aging
U.S. & World
Politics
Entertainment
Philly Proud
Sports
6abc Loves the Arts
Station Info
About 6abc/Contact Us!
Action News Biographies
6abc Contests & Promotions
TV Listings
Jobs & Internships at 6abc
Community
Shows
Watch Action News Online
FYI Philly
The Flower Show
American Idol
The Oscars
Inside Story
Join the Action! Send your pictures and videos to Action News!
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2018 ABC Inc., WPVI-TV Philadelphia