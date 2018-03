JESSICA'S GREEN SMOOTHIE

1 cup Kale

1 medium apple

1 medium cucumber

2 tbsp greens powder

cup mint

1 cup water or unsweetened plant-based milk

1 tbsp coconut or fish oil - helps to absorb fat-soluble Vitamins A, D, E, K

Jessica has a list of green foods you need to add to your diet today! Plus, a green smoothie recipe in honor of St. Patrick's Day!Combine in a blender and blend until desired consistency is reached.----------Email Jessica your food questions at Jessica@Eatyourwaytowellness.com and follow her on Facebook