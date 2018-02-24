FOOD & DRINK

Woman demonstrates her 'wine workout'

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman demonstrates her 'wine workout'. Nydia Han reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on February 24, 2018. (WPVI)

If you struggle between hitting the gym after work, or sitting down with a glass of wine, one woman's idea might be just the solution for you.

Megan Vaughan says her husband made her "wine weights" so she can curly and swirl at the same time.

She even incorporated some leg strengthening exercises into the routine.

And while Megan demonstrated the workout with red wine, we are pretty sure white would work too.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Report a Correction or Typo
Learn More About 6abc Apps

Related Topics:
food6abc Snackswineworkoutfitness
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
'Indian Restaurant 722' Debuts In Northern Liberties
Shamrock Shake returns to McDonald's just in time for St. Patrick's Day
Ways to save money on dining out
FYI Philly: New places to party around the city
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Out of control driver damages 16 vehicles in South Philadelphia
2 arrested in connection with the death of 15-month-old child in Delaware
NRA faces corporate backlash after latest school shooting
New details released about warning signs regarding Florida school shooter
20-year-old arrested after making threat to shoot people in Northern Pennsylvania school
Head-on crash in Overbrook sends at least one person to the hospital
Local police chiefs discuss inaction of Fla. deputy
Old City still reeling from 4-alarm inferno
Show More
Teen groped in Bensalem Target, suspect sought
Video shows Amazon deliveries thrown at porches
1 injured after fire West Philadelphia
NJ woman charged in crash that killed husband
Phillies, other MLB teams honor school shooting victims
More News
Top Video
Action News Update
Video shows Amazon deliveries thrown at porches
Phillies, other MLB teams honor school shooting victims
Gas station attendant dies after hit-and-run
More Video