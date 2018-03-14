FOOD & DRINK

Would you buy a ticket for a seat at a restaurant?

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on March 14, 2018.

The owners of those hot spot restaurants where it's really hard to get a reservation are considering a ticket system to shut down "no shows."

There's something new called the Tock system. It was started in Chicago at Alinea, a Michelin three-star restaurant.

If you want a table, you prepay for it - same as a ticket to a concert or the ballet or theater.

Can't make it? Oh well.

This, they say, helps ensure you actually show up and someone else who would really love that seat doesn't miss out.

It's apparently starting to become a thing.

(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
